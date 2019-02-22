Death of man who plotted petrol fire killing of his family probed

The death of a man who killed his mother-in-law and two young nieces in a house fire is to be examined by a sheriff.

Alexander Birrell, 66, was sentenced to life for plotting the fire that killed Mary McGregor, 62, and her grandchildren Karen and Kirsty Lawrie.

He ordered their flat in Edinburgh to be set on fire by his son and a friend in a bizarre bid to get his estranged wife to come back to Scotland.

Birrell was ordered to serve a minimum of 15 years in 1991 while his son, Alexander Jnr, was jailed for life. Derek Montgomery was sentenced to 12 years for culpable homicide.

Birrell died last year in HMP Perth and a fatal accident inquiry is to be held where the full circumstances surrounding his death will be investigated.

A preliminary hearing will be held at Perth Sheriff Court in April before the full inquiry begins in May.

Birrell’s trial heard how his wife had left him and gone to Plymouth and the blaze was part of a twisted plan to create a family crisis to get her to come home.

Birrell had hounded Montgomery into starting the fire and had assured him there would be no one inside.

Montgomery said he poured petrol through the door as Birrell jnr held the letterbox open, soaked the rag, put it in and lit it.

During his time in prison Birrell challenging a parole board decision that saw him fail to be released on licence.

They refused to allow him out after he served his minimum sentence because police intelligence claimed he was trying to get guns to seek revenge.

Sentencing Birrell at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Caplan told the him: “Your motives could only be described as evil and your actions were totally ruthless.

“You have destroyed an innocent woman and two young children”

