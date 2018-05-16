Deer spotted running down Queensferry Road

Reports have come in a deer running down Queensferry Road during the early morning rush.

At least two people have reported seeing the animal running down the busy main road this morning at Blackhall.

On Twitter, Anthea Christie said the deer was running down Queensferry Road in and out of town direction between Blackhall and Davidson’s Mains and that traffic was slower than usual as a result.

She added that she hoped the animal was not hurt.

A second person confirmed they had saw the same deer at Blackhall just before 6am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) said they had received no reports of a deer on the loose but said it was quite common at this time of year.

SSPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said, “Deer are particularly active at this time of year as it is their breeding season, so this can unfortunately result in them running onto roads and causing road traffic accidents.

“Where deer are known to be present drivers should watch their speed.

“We would also advise that should a deer run onto the road where there is traffic present, the driver should pull in if possible until it has passed. This will help ensure the safety of the driver, any passengers and the deer.

“Anyone who spots an injured deer at the side of the road or who is involved in a collision with deer can contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice and assistance.”

