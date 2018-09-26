Delays after three-car crash on A7 towards Edinburgh

Have your say

Drivers in Edinburgh are facing long delays this morning after a three-car crash on the A7 northbound.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident between Fountainhall and Falahill at 7.40am on Wednesday.

Queues are starting to build on the A702 in Edinburgh as a result of the collision, which involved an Audi A1, a Mini and a Ford Focus.

It is not known at this time if there are injuries.

The busy carriageway has been closed while officers deal with the incident.

