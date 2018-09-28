Delays after two-car crash on Edinburgh City Bypass

Have your say

Drivers are facing delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning following a two-car crash.

Police were alerted to the incident at the Straiton junction on the westbound carriageway at around 8.10am. One lane was closed while emergency services worked to clear the accident.

Traffic is queuing back to Lasswade Road. Picture: Traffic Scotland/Twitter

Lane one of two has now fully reopened to traffic however Traffic Scotland say there queues back to Lasswade Road.

It is not known yet if there are injuries.

