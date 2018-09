Have your say

There were significant delays in the Capital on Wednesday afternoon following a two vehicle accident at the Barnton Junction.

One lane of the junction was blocked heading westbound following a crash between a Nissan van and a Seat.

Police were called to the scene just after 2:30 with drivers advised to take alternative routes if possible.

The incident was cleared at around 16:02, though queues were still backed up as far as Blackhall.