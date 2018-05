Drivers are facing delays heading east bound on the City Bypass.

An accident just before the Old Craighall roundabout is resulting in a number of delays.

The inside lane is blocked as a result of the incident.

Police were informed of the accident which involved 2 vehicles at 7:48am.

No one is believed to be injured following the accident.

Traffic is also slow heading west bound from Gilmerton to Dreghorn.