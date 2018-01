Have your say

Drivers are facing delays on the City Bypass due to an earlier breakdown that has since been cleared.

A broken down van was blocking one of the lanes with drivers being urged to avoid the area if possible.

The road remains busy but the breakdown has since been cleared.

Commuters have faced busy conditions with surface water and more drivers on the road due to the landslide blocking the train line for many commuters.