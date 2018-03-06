Delays on Edinburgh City Bypass after lane blocked

Have your say

MOTORISTS are facing delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning after a lane was shut.

One lane of the A720 is blocked to eastbound traffic at Straiton.

The incident was caused by a broken down vehicle.

There is also congestion eastbound between Hermiston Gait and Baberton and westbound between Millerhill and Dreghorn.

There are also reports this morning of heavy traffic in both directions on Queensferry Road.

