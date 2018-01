Drivers are facing delays due to a reported two-vehicle crash on the M8.

The incident happened on the M8 heading W/B at J3 Livingston

Lane 2 of carriageway has been blocked as a result of the incident.

A vehicle crashed into the central reservation with emergency services now attending the indcident.

The crash took place just after 7:30 this morning.

Drivers have been warned that the incident is adding to congestion in the area with a lorry also thought to be involved.