Delays on M8 after crash and broken down vehicle

DRIVERS are facing delays this afternnon after a crash on the M8.

One lane was closed to westbound traffic at junction 4 near Bathgate.

The lane has now reopened but traffic is very slow in the area and there are queues back to junction 3A.

There are also reports of a broken down vehicle in the outside lane in the lead-up to the collision.

There is also heavy traffic eastbound between junction 25A and 15 and westbound between junction 14 and 22.

