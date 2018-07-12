Details revealed ahead of Edinburgh Festival Carnival

You don’t need to drop all your savings on a ticket to Rio or hot-foot it down to Notting Hill to experience first-hand the electric energy of the carnival as the spectacle is heading straight for the Capital.

Blistering Afrobeats, throbbing Samba and sequin-bedecked barely there bikinis will be a sight for sore eyes on Sunday 15 July when the free Edinburgh Festival Carnival hits the streets.

And organisers want you to be a part of the action alongside the professional musicians, feather-trimmed dancers and nimble street performers. Individuals, groups and families are being invited to be right at the beating heart of the arade wearing one of the elaborate costumes.

Now in it’s seventh year, the Edinburgh Festival Carnival will be led by Barefeet Theatre, an acrobat group from Zambia, and joined by 800 performers from around the globe to bring the rhythm of the carnival to Princes Street and Princes Street Gardens.

Chinese dragons, circus performers, street theatre acts, traditional bagpipes with a modern twist, drummers and many more will offer a feast for the eyes underneath the Castle.

More than 20,000 people shook their bon bons after being infused by the global party spirit last year, and organisers are hopeful that an even bigger turnout will cheer on this year’s cavalcade who hail from China, South Africa, Brazil, Jamaica, Zambia, Portugal, and of course, Scotland.

The parade will start at 2pm and come to a close in Princes Street Gardens for an afternoon of live performance with Forth 1 DJ Ewen Cameron will compere.

Among the acts are South African dance troupe, Artscape; drummers and dancers KalentuRa from Holland, the Edinburgh Samba School; Kingston spoken word group Manifesto Jamaica and Italian band Rumba De Bodas.

The Edinburgh Festival Carnival will take place on Sunday July 15, from 1.30-4pm. For more information go to http://www.edinburghjazzfestival.com/carnival.html