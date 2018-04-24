Developer donates £1000 to Edinburgh hospice

St Columba’s Hospice has been awarded a £1000 boost thanks to a community charity campaign from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland.

The firm’s “Built for the Community” campaign encouraged residents from across the east of Scotland to vote for their chosen causes.

St Columba’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care and support to patients and their families across Edinburgh and the Lothians, was crowned the winner after receiving the most votes from the community.

The hospice, on Boswall Road, has a 30-bed inpatient unit and also sees patients as outpatients in the community too. Patients have a range of illnesses including motor neurone disease, heart and respiratory conditions and cancer.

The hospice has a huge impact on the lives of so many people, and Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s donation will contribute to this valuable support.

Barbara Brockie, corporate fundraiser for St Columba’s Hospice, said: “We are over the moon to receive such a kind donation from Taylor Wimpey.

“It will contribute to our overall local fundraising to help us to continue the important work that we do, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank Taylor Wimpey on behalf of the hospice.”

Voting was also very high for the Trussell Trust Food Bank in Dunfermline and the team from Taylor Wimpey awarded them a runners-up donation of £500.

The Trussell Trust runs a network of over 400 foodbanks, giving emergency food and support to people in crisis across the UK –some 13 million people live below the poverty line.

Jonathan Astill, Project Manager at The Trussell Trust Foodbank in Dunfermline, adds: “We are delighted to have been part of Taylor Wimpey’s community charity campaign and it’s a lovely boost to receive £500. Every donation counts and we will put this money to good use.”

Karen Armstrong, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be able to show our support to each of these important charities that will enable them to continue, and expand on, their great work.

“We are committed to not only building high quality new homes but also making sure that our developments are sustainable and contribute to local communities.

“It’s great to see our ‘Built for the community’ campaign raising awareness of the positive work done by charities and community groups in the local area.”

Taylor Wimpey’s most recent campaign encouraged residents from across the east of Scotland to vote between two charities that would benefit from its help. To find out more www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.