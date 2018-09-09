Dogs banned from all Wetherspoons pubs from tomorrow

Have your say

Dogs will be banned from all Wetherspoons pubs from Monday.

The food and drink chain said reasons for the ban included the fact the animals can be unpredictable and customers, many of whom include children, may not be fans of the four-legged friends.

The company has had a no-dogs policy since shortly after it was founded almost 40 years ago, but said it had allowed “a few exceptions” in recent years.

From Monday the policy will be strictly enforced, covering all canines except assistance dogs.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Even well behaved dogs can be unpredictable.”

He added that the family chain is mindful that “younger children in particular can be unpredictable around dogs and many are scared of dogs”.

The ban will cover Wetherspoons pubs and outside areas.