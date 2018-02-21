Dogs Trust West Calder in appeal for home for ‘rugby mad’ Alfie

Could you find a space in your heart and home for Alfie?

Dogs Trust West Calder are appealing for a home for Alfie.

Canine carers at the Bentyhead Rehoming Centre are hoping that by displaying his rugby talents, Alfie will find his forever home after being a Dogs Trust resident for around five months.

The 6-year-old was recently found straying and ended up in the care of Dogs Trust, where the team quickly got to know him and realised how much he loves playing sports.

When they gave him a ball he would dribble it back, head-butt it or use tactics to confuse his opponent in order to retrieve the ball with ease.

Canine carers have put together a short video of Alfie in action, which is available to view here.

Susan Tonner, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, said: “We think Alfie is a Husky and Border Collie cross which only makes him even more endearing, as he has such a unique character. He is very affectionate and loves nothing more than playing outdoors with any kind of ball where it is a football or rugby ball.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Alfie could be the next forward, prop or ‘scruff’ half in the Scottish rugby team and would take them to victory in the Six Nations Championship. Although we’d much prefer to see him go to a loving family home with owners who agree that ‘a dog is for life.’

“He would benefit from an active family home with children over the age of 12, who have lots of energy to keep up at playtime. Potential owners should have experience of owning dogs, especially larger breeds and have a secure garden for him to explore.”

If you would like to know more about Alfie, or any of the wonderful dogs looking for a home at Dogs Trust West Calder, get in touch on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/west-calder