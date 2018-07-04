‘Don’t let Jonny die in vain’ Family call for Maybury Road improvements

THE frustrated family of Maybury Road horror smash victim Jonathan Smith are calling for showdown talks with the council to prevent future tragedies.

Groundworker Mr Smith, 29, was killed after his car burst into flames in a crash caused by car thieves at about 12.30am on Friday, May 25.

Jonathan Smith was killed in a crash on Maybury Road. Picture: contributed

MSP Alex-Cole Hamilton met with his grieving loved ones last week and agreed to help their campaign to introduce safety measures.

“It was heartbreaking really,” said Mr Cole-Hamilton, of his two-hour meeting with the Smith family last Thursday.

“They are really strong but nobody should have to go through what they have gone through. We talked about how I can help and what the next steps can be.

“It’s very frustrating that five weeks on nothing has happened – the council is not doing anything whatsoever about Maybury Road to make it safer.”

Mr Smith’s brother Callum and has come up with “reasonable ideas” including crash barriers, said Mr Cole-Hamilton.

The Edinburgh Western member of Holyrood now plans to take these suggestions with Mr Smith’s family to the city council over the next couple of weeks.

An online petition launched by Callum calling on the council to make Maybury Road safer, meanwhile, is fast approaching its target of 1,500 signatures.

“We lost a brother, our parents lost a son and the world lost a true gentleman,” said Callum, 25.

“Maybury Road is a dangerous road and has had three-plus deaths in the last few years. My brother lost his life. Let’s stop this now before another life is taken.

“If the people we put in power to make decisions for us won’t take action then we will take the action and bring the fight to them.”

Callum called for the busy rat-run to be cut down to a single lane northbound with a permanent physical partition between carriageways.

“Reducing down to a single lane will prevent the same kind of horrific accident that happened on the 25th May with the loss of Jonathan’s life,” he said.

With more than 1,250 people having signed the petition by the end of last week, Callum praised signatories.

The outpouring of support also prompted Mr Cole-Hamilton to table a parliamentary motion last week to recognise the Justice for Jonny campaign.

“We cannot begin to thank you enough for your continued support and contributions,” said Callum.

Police are still looking to trace the driver of a grey stolen Audi A3 who caused the crash that killed Mr Smith.

City transport convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This was a tragic incident and of course I want to offer my condolences to Jonathan Smith’s family. I will meet with them and hear what they want to say.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Justice for Jonny petition can be signed at: https://www.change.org/p/government-to-make-maybury-road-safer-and-save-lives/u/22844369