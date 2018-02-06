Dream job for gamers on offer at Rockstar North

Have your say

Passionate video game fans have the chance to ‘test video games’ for a living by applying for the roles of games tester at Rockstar.

The Edinburgh-based company are looking for members of staff to join their team in the Capital.

As part of the role, successful applicants will be expected to test our games looking for problems and accurately report errors through the databases to ensure superior game quality before release.

Successful applicants will have excellent written and verbal communication skills and be able to observe attention to detail as well as strong computer skills.

Candidates must be 18 years of age and above and provide two references.

The position with the company, known for its the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto Series will be a full-time fixed term contract.

You can find the application here.