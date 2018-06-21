Driver charged with careless driving following East Lothian crash

A driver has been charged with careless driving after a crash that left one person trapped in their car after a serious crash in East Lothian.

The crash occurred at around 6:10pm on Thursday close to Kingston Farm Cottages in North Berwick.

Two vehicles collided with on another, with one person left trapped in their car unable to get out.

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital following the incident after she was removed for her vehicle at 7:50pm.

A man has since been charged with careless driving.

The road was cleared from just before 8pm.

Emergency services including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance in an effort to free them.

Please note, an earlier version of this story had the charge as dangerous driving. This has since been changed to reflect the more accurate charge.