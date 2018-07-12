Driver taken to hospital as bus mounts pavement in Tranent

The driver of a bus has been taken to hospital after a bus mounted a pavement in Tranent.

The bus, which was not carrying any passengers at the time during rush hour, struck a plant stand outside Giancarlos restaurant on Tranent High Street around 8am.

The driver has since been taken to hospital following the incident.

His condition is unknown.

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that there were no serious injuries following the crash.

Firefighters from Musselburgh and Newcraighall were also called out to the incident.