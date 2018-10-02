Drivers angered by major delays on Edinburgh's Queensferry Road

Motorists in the west of Edinburgh have been facing hour-long delays this week because of a lane closure on Queensferry Road.

Work is ongoing in the Barnton area to install water, electricity and telephone connections to a new care home project.

At the weekend two lanes on Queensferry Road, between Drum Brae North and Barnton junction, were closed off and a contraflow system was put in place.

But since Monday morning the route has been opened up to just a single lane closure, with a small section of the road still blocked off. It is expected this part of the road will stay shut until Friday at 4pm, as will a section of Drum Brae North running northbound from Barntongate Avenue.

Many commuters have been venting their anger on social media this week over the delays, with some reporting an extra hour being added on to their journeys during the rush hour commute.

On Monday night one Twitter user, Jill Blair, wrote: "You’d think they could have waited a few days til the school holidays, 90 mins from Princes street to the Forth Road Bridge tonight."

Today, Jonny Glen asked: "Are there likely to be more roadworks on the Queensferry road (Barnton Junction) tomorrow? It has been soul-destroying so far this week."

A Tweet posted today by Edinburgh Travel News, run by members of the city council's roads team, warned of peak-time delays of 30-40 minutes for the week with Davidson's Mains, Cramond and Clermiston Road North also impacted.

Another Tweeter called Richard said: "Would it be possible for you to let me know how long the property developers near Barnton roundabout will be allowed to have a lane of Queensferry Road closed causing delays and impacting on the lives and work of other drivers and the city's economy?"

Transport and Environment Convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “The utility works on Queensferry Road are nearly complete and the council is discussing daily performance with contractors. We acknowledge the significant disruption caused by the utility works and will ensure that the relevant utility companies reduce and remove the road works as soon as possible."

Developers McLaughlin and Harvey issued a press release last week to apologise in advance for the disruption, saying it was not possible to complete the works during previous lane closures on Queensferry Road due to unforeseen engineering difficulties.

Once completed, the new care home will comprise 60 en-suite bedrooms and associated car parking.

