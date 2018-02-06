Drivers face delays due to heavy snow and wintry conditions

Have your say

Drivers are facing a number of delays across Edinburgh and the Lothians this morning as a result of heavy snow showers.

Although much of the snow is not landing, many drivers are facing tricky conditions with wet and icy road surfaces.

There is some congestion on the M8 at Newbridge, A90 at Burnshot, City Bypass west-bound between Millerhill and Straiton and A7 after Hardengreen.

Drivers are facing delays heading westbound on the City Bypass after Sheriffhall, with delays out of Dalkeith, Eskbank, Bonnyrigg and north on the A7.

The M9/M90 are also congested with usual queues in the area.

Drivers have been assured that gritters are on the routes patrolling and treating where required.

Those travelling this morning have been urged to drive to the conditions.

Weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place until mid-afternoon across much of the Lothians.