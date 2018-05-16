Drivers face delays on City Bypass

Have your say

Motorists face delays getting into the city this morning

Drivers heading eastbound on the Edinburgh bypass, Baberton – Dreghorn, are facing delays and queues due to a road traffic collision, which has resulted in a lane closure. Traffic is queuing back to Hermiston Gait and traffic is slow westbound between Straiton - Dreghorn.

There are also delays on the A1 just before Slaters Road due to a road traffic accident. Drivers are being warned to take care on approach.

On the A90 Queensferry Rd - citybound traffic is slow from Blackhall with a westbound queue from Quality St. Taffic is also slow on Maybury Rd and Whitehouse Rd

Delays into Edinburgh this morning from north and west - M8, M9, A8 from airport, A71 from before Riccarton, A90 from Dalmeny.

Also, Duddingston Low Road is closed from 9.30am until 3pm for maintenance from Queen’s Drive to Old Church Lane.

