Drivers face traffic chaos as Clermiston Road North and Quality Street closed

Drivers heading on the A90 and to the Royal Highland Show could face significant delays due to cable installation work in the Capital.

As part of Scottish Power work being carried out, Clermiston Road North and Quality Street have been closed and will remain so until the 28th July.

The roads will be shut from 9am till 6pm each day.

Until the end of June, Quality Street will be closed to Northbound traffic with no access to Davidson’s Mains from Queensferry Road or Craigcrook Road. There will be 3-way temporary traffic lights at Corbiehill Road to Main Street junction. Clermiston Road North will also be closed.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead if possible due to the works which coincide with the Royal Highland Show this week.