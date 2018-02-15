Drivers facing diversions on A90 due to carriageway closures

A series of overnight carriageway closures are planned on the A90 between Scotstoun and Dalmeny from Monday 5 March through to Friday 9 March and on the M90 southbound at Junction 2 over the weekend of March 12.

The carriageways will be closed to carry out essential resurfacing works.

Drivers will face diversions from 20:00 until 06:00 on the nights of Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 March, the A90 will be closed eastbound between Scotstoun and Dalmeny.

During this period traffic traveling to Edinburgh from the M90 will be diverted via the M90 Spur and the A8 Glasgow Road.

Traffic from the Forth Road Bridge will be diverted via the B907 and B924.

From 20:00 until 06:00 on the nights of Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 March, the A90 will be closed westbound between Dalmeny and Scotstoun.

During this period traffic traveling from Barnton will be diverted via Maybury Road, the A8 Glasgow road and the M90 spur.

Local access will still be available from the A90 via the B924 and B907.

The slip road leaving the M90 southbound at Junction 2 will be closed for resurfacing works from 20:00 on Friday 9 March until 06:00 on Monday 12 March.

Mark Arndt, Amey’s Operating Company Representative for the Forth Bridges Unit, said: “We’ve planned these essential works overnight in order to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to use either of these routes should allow some extra time for their journey. Thank you in advance for your understanding and apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

A number of diversion routes will be signposted during this period.