Drivers facing lengthy delays at Barnton junction following accident

Drivers are facing delays at Barnton following an earlier accident that has since been cleared.

A lorry was involved in a crash with a Golf at around 9:25am with the inside lane closing for around an hour.

Traffic was exceptionally slow following the incident, but vehicles involved in the incident have since been cleared.

Drivers have already had to deal with a number of delays on routes in and out of the Capital as a result of the Royal Highland Show.

All lanes have since been reopened following the incident, but traffic jams are still in the area as a result of the backlog.