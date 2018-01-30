Drivers facing long delays on A90 Edinburgh-bound

Have your say

Drivers are facing considerable delays on the A90 this morning.

A breakdown on the #A90 non trunk section at Cramond, is adding to congestion and the rush hour commute for many.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays with queues right back to the A90 slip road.

The breakdown is adding to congestion on an already busy A90.

There are reports of heavy traffic on the route after the Queensferry Crossing, on the B924 from Dalmeny, south and east through Kirkliston and on the M9 and M9 Spur towards Newbridge.