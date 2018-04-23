Drivers told to expect delays ‘of up to 30 minutes’ at Bonnington Toll

Have your say

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 30 minutes if at Bonnington Toll.

Traffic is at a gridlock on Newhaven Road due to roadworks being carried out in the area.

Buses, such as the number 11 from Ocean Terminal have also been affected.

According to a number of users on social media, and Edinburgh Travel News, malfunctioning temporary lights have resulted in significant traffic build up with delays expected to continue until the lights are fixed.

The lights are understood to be stuck on red.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible and allow extra time for their journey.

The delays are having a knock on effect on Great Junction Street, Leith Walk, Canonmills junction and many other routes in the vicinity.