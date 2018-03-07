East Lothian Council buys Cockenzie Power Station site

A COUNCIL has taken control of a former power station site in East Lothian.

East Lothian Council has been successful in its bid to purchase the former Cockenzie Power Station following negotiations with Scottish Power.

Deputy council leader Norman Hampshire said: “I am delighted at this outcome. It is a key site of huge importance to the economic future of East Lothian and for the communities that surround it.

“The council has been actively involved in discussions around the future of the site for a number of years now, since it became clear that Cockenzie Power Station was to be decommissioned and that plans for a gas-fired station would not be going ahead. Now that the future ownership of the site is clear, the council can move forward with marketing the site for commercial opportunities, which will form a key part of the planned economic growth within east Lothian

“It is important to stress at this stage that community consultation will remain a key element of how we move forward and bring about more developed plans for what the site will be used for in the coming years.

Last year, the council agreed to produce a masterplan of how the site would be used.

Lee Warren, head of thermal generation at ScottishPower, said: “ScottishPower is pleased to have completed the sale of the former Cockenzie power station site after several months of positive discussions with East Lothian Council.

“ScottishPower will work closely with East Lothian Council to ensure arrangements are finalised for the ongoing maintenance and management of the assets it continues to be responsible for associated with the Musselburgh Lagoons.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital