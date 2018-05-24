East Lothian one of UK’s ten most expensive areas for car repairs

East Lothian has been revealed as one of the ten most expensive regions in the UK to get a car fixed.

The authority is the tenth priciest in Britain for car repairs, based on a survey carried out by website WhoCanFixMyCar.com.

An average repair job in East Lothian costs £248.84.

No other region in Scotland made the top ten.

Midlothian (£178) and West Lothian (£179.91) came in as the second and third cheapest regions in the UK respectively to have a car fixed.

Cornwall topped the list for pricy car repairs at £303.99, whilst Derbyshire was the cheapest at £172.40.

Lanarkshire was the fourth cheapest, with an average repair job costing only £180.40.

WhoCanFixMyCar.com – the UK’s biggest online garage and repair marketplace is an online car garage and repair marketplace – connects 11,400 garage and repair centres with drivers around Britain.

The website service analysed its internal price data for car repairs over the past four months, excluding MOTs, and created a nationwide map to represent the varying costs across the county.

The car repair platform has also created a postcode cost calculator where members of the public can find out what the average car repair cost is for their area.

The UK’s capital, London, was only the 14th most expensive region at £245.51 and sits just £24.64 more than the national average car repair cost of £220.87.

Al Preston, co-founder of WhoCanFixMyCar.com, said: “It’s always interesting to find out which areas in the UK are the most expensive when it comes to car repairs.

“It’s come as a bit of a surprise to us that London isn’t in the top ten. However, that’s probably because there is more competition there than somewhere like Cornwall, which will often drive down the average cost.

“I think many assume that garages have a flat rate dependent on the repair, but it’s not always as simple as that.

“It just depends how much damage there is, how much the parts cost and how much labour time is needed.

“Regardless of the reasons or the most and least expensive areas to get your car repaired, we would always encourage savvy motorists to use WhoCanFixMyCar.com, so they compare quotes and reviews to make an informed choice.”

The most expensive UK counties for cars repairs are as follows:

1. Cornwall - £303.99

2. Hertfordshire - £270.51

3. Lincolnshire - £269.89

4. Bedfordshire - £267.93

5. Devon - £263.94

6. Monmouthshire - £262.08

7. Perthshire - £258.43

8. Suffolk - £253.52

9. Oxfordshire - £249.35

10. East Lothian - £248.84

The cheapest counties are:

1. Derbyshire - £172.40

2. Midlothian - £178.00

3. West Lothian - £179.91

4. Lanarkshire - £180.40

5. Greater Manchester - £181.44

6. Leicestershire - £184.92

7. Tyne and Wear - £185.53

8. Northamptonshire - £187.64

9. Staffordshire - £188.74

10. Glamorgan - £189.45

