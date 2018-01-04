Easyjet launch new routes from Edinburgh

Easyjet have announced two new routes out of Edinburgh Airport to be launched in the summer.

The airline confirmed they will operate flights to Seville and Jersey from March.

Both routes will be twice weekly through the summer season and will come into operation from the March 26 and March 31.

The move increases the number of destinations from Scotland’s busiest airport to 146.

Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, Gordon Dewar said: “The New Year always brings fresh opportunities and adventures, and we’re delighted to be able to offer two new summer destinations to passengers in Seville and Jersey.

“We know choice is important and these new routes only add to the huge selection we already have – and it’s never too early to be planning that next trip!

“We have a strong relationship with easyJet and the fact they are continuing to grow at Edinburgh is a sign of their commitment to Scotland’s busiest airport and of the success we have had already and will continue to enjoy in 2018 and beyond.”

Ali Gayward, a manager at Easyjet’s said: “We’re really pleased to be adding even more routes to our Edinburgh network and to be putting flights on sale today, allowing our customers to book early and take advantage of our lowest fares for both leisure and business travel.

“Easyjet is the largest airline in Scotland and we have been committed to Edinburgh for over 22 years. We are proud to have carried more than over 41 million passengers in that time.

“We’re committed to expansion at Edinburgh and the addition of new routes will help us to deliver long term, sustainable growth, providing passengers with a greater range of destinations, all with low fares and great service.”