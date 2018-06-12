Edinburgh 18th in World University Rankings

Edinburgh University has been ranked the 18th best in the world, according to a leading Academic survey.

The QS World University Rankings have released their list for 2019, with the institution in Scotland’s capital ranked 18th in the World, and the fifth highest in the UK.

READ MORE: Edinburgh University among best in Europe

Edinburgh is the top ranked of any Scottish University, and was one of only three Scottish universities in the top 100, with Glasgow ranked in 68th, and St Andrew’s ranked 97th.

The QS rankings assess universities for academic reputation, how well they are rated by employers, faculty to student ratio, how often they are cited in academic papers, and international student and faculty ratios.

READ MORE: Fund to assist poor Scots students halted

The news comes after Edinburgh was ranked 32nd in teh world by the ‘Shanghai Rankings’ and 27th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2018.

Once again, American Universities dominated the top five in the QS Rankings, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) named the best University in the world.