Edinburgh a city of top tippers for Uber drivers finds study

Edinburgh has been named as one of the top cities in the UK for tipping Uber drivers.

The figures, from Uber revealed that London is Britain’s most generous city when it comes to tipping drivers through the app, but Edinburgh was named 5th.

The most common tip amount across the UK was £1. However, over 300 drivers have been tipped £50.

On an average Saturday, the most lucrative time of day for drivers who use the Uber app is 11pm*, which is when more passengers tip, but just hours later that generosity evaporates, as 4am is the point of the day when the fewest passengers add an in-app tip following their ride.

Neil McGonigle, Head of Cities for Uber said: “Since launching our in-app tipping feature millions of rides have been tipped.

“ Our technology means that even if you’re not carrying cash or don’t have spare change you can still tip your driver through the app.”

The top ten most-tipped drivers in the UK are as follows:

London

Belfast

Cambridge

Bristol

Edinburgh

Brighton

Southampton

Manchester

Birmingham

Cardiff