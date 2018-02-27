Edinburgh air passengers hit by delays as weather worsens

A number of flights out of Edinburgh have been affected by the arrival of Siberian weather front ‘Beast from the East’.

Several flights between Edinburgh and London Heathrow have been delayed this morning with more expected to follow as the wintry weather steps a notch.

Many Edinburgh passengers booked on domestic flights to London, Birmingham, Norwich and Shetland should expect lengthy delays and possibly cancellations.

The Met Office has today issued an update, raising and extending the amber warnings for Wednesday and Thursday with those days expected to bring the worst of the weather.

Fight comparison website Skyscanner has launched a new dedicated departure and arrival boards page so travellers can see the latest status on their flight. The departure and arrival boards page covers all major airports in the UK including Edinburgh. https://www.skyscanner.net/news/airports/skyscanner-arrival-and-departure-boards/

Hayley Shearer, Growth Manager from Skyscanner said: “With heavy snow predicted to fall over parts of the UK this week we advise all travellers flying out of the UK to check their flight status before leaving home.

“We have a dedicated departure boards page on our site for UK airports, which is updated in real time to give the latest status of flight departures and arrivals.”

She added: “If your flight is cancelled an airline is legally obliged to provide a refund or alternative travel within 7 days.

“However, in order for travellers to claim compensation for inconvenience it must be the airline at fault, therefore extraordinary circumstances such as snow will not automatically entitle travellers to claim.

“Travellers will need to check whether they are entitled to claim for compensation with the individual airline.”

