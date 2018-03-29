Edinburgh Airbnb guests told ‘don’t book if you’re Asian’

Have your say

AN MSP has called for racist advertisments on Airbnb to be halted after an Edinburgh landlord said he would refuse to take bookings for Asian people.

Edinburgh landlord Stephen Sheppard advertised a room in his flat with the words “please don’t book if you are Asian”.

Airbnb has handed the landlord a lifetime ban and the advert for the Gilmerton Road flat has been removed. He justified the remark by saying he had had “bad experiences” with Asian guests.

READ MORE: Council plans crackdown on Airbnb in Edinburgh

Labour MSP Anas Sarwar, told thee Daily Record that the post was “shameful”,

He said: “There can be no excuse for this shocking and shameful racism.

“It shows that we have a lot of work to do to call out and challenge everyday racism.

“I would hope Airbnb would learn from this and ensure no listings of this nature are possible in future.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE