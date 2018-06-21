Edinburgh Airport flight delayed after pilot stuck in Royal Highland Show traffic

PASSENGERS on a flight from the capital to London have reportedly been left stranded on the tarmac after traffic chaos leading towards the Royal Highland Show meant crew members were unable to make it to the airport on time.

The British Airways flight to London City was grounded after reports the First Officer was unable to make it through gridlocked roads leading out to Ingliston as thousands of attendees descended upon the centre for the show.

Other motorists took to social media to share their experiences of “sitting in traffic for hours” before making it to the event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

The 178th edition of the event will feature over 1,000 exhibitors and 6,000 animals from across the UK and beyond.

Transport bosses had previously issued advice warning all passengers and staff to allow extra time when travelling to account for the buildup of traffic.

Writing on Twitter Jim Burberry wrote: “Stuck on the tarmac at #EdinburghAirport on @britishairways flight to London City as First Officer stuck in Highland Show traffic. Joy!”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said:

“This is an isolated incident of one person being late for work and not an issue that is directly related to the airport’s operations. We have communicated with teams across the campus and have opened an access route across the old runway for staff.

“We have issued very clear travel advice and information over the past few weeks and have been working with public transport partners as well as Traffic Scotland,

“Police Scotland and the Royal Highland Show to get those messages out. That will continue throughout the duration of the event.”

A spokesperson for British Airways added: “Our pilots are experts in safety and flying rather than goats or cows, but we’re glad he managed to shepherd you all into London just nine minutes behind schedule.”