Edinburgh Airport hoping to re-open on Friday after being shut

BOSSES at Edinburgh Airport are urging passengers not to travel after the airport closed two hours ahead of schedule this afternoon.

Flights were grounded from 6pm due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Emma.

Snow ploughs out on the runway of Edinburgh Airport as planes are grounded and flights cancelled as the country is hit by the Beast from the East. March 1 2018

The airport is hoping to open on Friday for those airlines that wish to operate. Work will be carried out throughout the night to clear the runway for Friday.

The decision was taken to close the airport from 4pm on Thursday in the interests of passenger safety.

A statement said: “We ask that passengers DO NOT come to the airport.

“We will plan to have an open airport in line with what’s left of the schedule.

“It is important that passengers only travel to the airport if their airport confirms their flight is flying.”

It continued: “For now, our priority remains our passengers and our staff. We continue to work closely with Marketing Edinburgh and the city’s hoteliers to find accommodation for any stranded passengers. We are grateful for the response from city hotels to house those who need it.”

“The safety of our passengers and our staff are our priority, and we ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel.

“The team at Edinburgh Airport, from our staff to airline, handling agent, air traffic control and many others have been fantastic during this crisis, with many not returning home and working tirelessly to keep the runway open and the airport functioning in very challenging conditions. We thank them for their dedication and we thank our passengers for their patience and support.”

