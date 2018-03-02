Edinburgh Airport open but numerous flights cancelled

BOSSES at Edinburgh Airport have declared that the airport remains open and operational but added that there will be numerous flight cancellations.

A statement said that, while the airport will be in operation, staffing across their various partners remains a major issue with many employees still unable to get to work.

Those who have made it in have worked tirelessly to make up for reduced staff levels whilst ensuring that runways are cleared of snow so planes can take off and land safely.

However, it was announced this morning that both Ryanair and EasyJet have cancelled their remaining schedules for the day, crushing the hopes of hundreds of passengers who expected to depart.

Airport chiefs stressed that all passengers should check whether their flights have been cancelled before travelling to the airport.

They added: “Today remains challenging and there will be disruption. We understand that the fluidity of the situation can be frustrating and we thank passengers for their ongoing patience and support.

“Passengers can visit our website for a list of cancellations throughout the day.

“Amber weather warnings remain in place and the safety of our passengers and our staff is our priority. We ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel.”

