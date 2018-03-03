Edinburgh Airport travel update: Passengers advised to check ahead

Edinburgh Airport is open for business as usual this morning but passengers are being advised to check ahead of time to ensure their flight hasn’t been cancelled or delayed.

Though the weather warnings around Scotland have been downgraded, the airport is still reporting a number of delays and some cancellations due to “the growing weather disruptions around Europe”.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “It’s been a busy couple of days battling the ‘Beast From The East’ but today Edinburgh Airport opens for business as usual.

“As this situation is very fluid, it is important that passengers check with their airline regarding their flight details before travelling to the airport.

We understand that the situation can be frustrating and we continue thank passengers for their ongoing patience and support.

“It is still very white out there, we ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel.”

Anyone looking to travel using the airport this weekend can find more information about their service here.

Meanwhile, Glasgow airport, which is also up and running, is urging travellers to do the same as there have already been some cancellations this morning.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “Out of 78 planned departures for today there have only been four cancellations, and for arrivals, of the 80 scheduled there have been two cancellations which were the corresponding Dublin and Stornoway flights.

“It means 96 per cent of today’s services are scheduled, however, there are delays so the advice remains that passengers should check the status of their flights with their airlines.”

