Edinburgh Airport warns public ahead of training exercise tonight

Members of the public have been warned not to be alarmed, as Edinburgh Airport prepares for an emergency training exercise this evening.

In order to ensure that the exercise is as authentic as possible, a specific area within the terminal building will be cordoned off.

Neighbouring communities, businesses and residents may see increased activity by the emergency services in and around the airport, including blue lights and loud noises.

Airport operations will not be affected and disruption to the local community will be kept to a minimum.

There is no media facility.

An area of the terminal will be closed off for the exercise to take place and no access will be granted. Staff will be in place to inform passengers of the exercise and allay any concerns or fears.