Edinburgh and Lothians schools to remain closed on Friday

All council run schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians are to remain closed on Friday as extreme winter weather conditions continue to grip the nation.

Nurseries and Early Years Centres across the capital will also stay shut with council staff told not to travel into work.

Edinburgh schools will remain closed on Friday. Picture: TSPL

Parents will be alerted to school closures by text message but most are expected to re-open again on Monday.

Waste collection services are also suspended.

Edinburgh City Council posted on Twitter this morning: “All schools, nurseries and Early Years Centres will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, 2 March.”

A Met Office red “take action” weather warning has been lifted, however an amber warning for snow is still in place for Edinburgh from 10.30am on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

Bus, rail and air services have also been crippled by the snow, with Lothian Buses services cancelled for the rest of the day and ScotRail shutting down all services in the Central Belt until further notice.

