Edinburgh animal photographer helping pets find new homes

IN her short photography career, Cheryl Loney has papped poodles, snapped spaniels and caught cats on camera.

Now Edinburgh’s resident animal photographer is celebrating three years of capturing some of the Capital’s most lovable pets.

Cheryl started volunteering her services at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (EDCH) in 2015 and has since photographed hundreds of the home’s lost or abandoned residents.

The Seafield-based home was founded in 1883 to rescue, reunite and rehome dogs and cats across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

And animal lover Cheryl praised the “rewarding” work of snapping the pets to give them the best chance of finding a new home.

She said: “One of the moments I realised what an impact my work could make on the lives of dogs and cats in need was when I was taking some pictures of a rescue dog called Marvin.

“He was such an amazing boy and one of my friends actually ended up taking him home. Seeing how those pictures could make such an impact on the dog’s life is incredibly rewarding.”

EDCH director of fundraising and communications Nicola Gunn said: “We literally don’t know where we would be without Cheryl. Her weekly commitment is absolutely invaluable.”