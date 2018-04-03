Edinburgh bakery in the running for top National award

An Edinburgh bakery is in the running for a top prize at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards 2018.

Michelle Phillips, of Mimi’s Bakehouse said: “We are delighted to have made it to the shortlist of the Scottish Baker of the Year competition this year”

“It’s great to know that the professional judges liked our products as much as the customers who voted for us do. We can’t wait to hear the final results in May.”

On 28th March in Dunfermline, Scottish Bakers, the association that represents bakers across Scotland, took delivery of some 850 of the nation’s best morning rolls, scones, individual cakes, savouries, biscuits, breads and new category, celebration cakes, for a day of judging.

All candidates were scored on appearance, freshness and taste by a panel of some 50 industry experts lead by Head Judge Robert Ross.

The judges whittled the entries down into the “best of the best” with the results set to be announced on May 5.

Awards on the night will include the naming of the best morning roll, scone, individual cake, savoury, biscuit, bread and celebration cake in Scotland.

Scottish Bakers will also announce who takes the best Bakery Café, Craft Baker, Retail Craft Baker, Wholesale Baker and ultimately, the overall Scottish Baker of Year 2018 will be crowed.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards is the brainchild of Scottish Bakers, the Trade Association for bakers in Scotland who decided to search for the best baker in the land in 2012.