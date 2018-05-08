Edinburgh bakery named as Scottish Baker of the Year at national awards

Mimi’s Bakehouse has taken a top prize in the 2018 Scottish Baker of the Year Awards with the bakehouse crowned Bakery Café of the Year for the second year running

They took home the award at a glittering ceremony hosted by Scottish Bakers winning the Bakery Cafe of the Year, best individual cake and a national gold

The baker also won Bakery Café of the Year and a host of other awards such as a Regional and National Gold for their sticky toffee cupcake as well as a National Silver for their Raspberry and Nutella Cak.

Speaking on their award success, Michelle Phillips of Mimi’s saud: “We are extremely pleased to be recognised as one of Scotland’s best bakers”

“We take our business very seriously and use traditional methods and craft skills to deliver quality every time. But we could not have come this far in the competition without the votes of all of our customers,”

Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers Alasdair Smith commented “It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Over 22,000 votes were received for customers’ favourite bakery products across the morning rolls, scones, individual cakes, savouries, biscuits, breads and celebration cake categories. In May, more than 850 of the most popular products in the land were delivered to Dunfermline for scrutiny by a panel of 50 expert and independent judges led by baking expert, Robert Ross. And with this competition, we are celebrating the best of the very best”

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards, which features Michelle McManus at the helm and couture cake queen Mich Turner MBE as its ambassador, is organised by Scottish Bakers, the Trade Association for bakers in Scotland which launched the competition to find the best baker in the country in 2012.

“Now in its seventh year, the competition celebrates our love of a tasty treat from our local baker and aims to crown just one hard working bakery Scottish Baker of the Year” continues Alasdair. “With thousands upon thousands of pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits sold in Scotland every day, our bakers work hard to keep us all going, and they can be proud of their achievements in this prestigious competition.”