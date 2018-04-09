Edinburgh brewer wins top award at France’s largest beer festival

Innis & Gunn, has beaten major international and local competition in Paris to win the award for Best Beer at France’s largest beer festival, Planète Bière.

The beer was voted as the most popular beer and added to a strong growth in the French market.

In total. more than 1.2 million bottles of the beer have been sold in France in the last twelve months.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn Founder and Master Brewer said: “We are changing the perception of beer in France with our focus on quality and flavour, and to win the public vote for Best Beer at Planète Bière is an absolute honour.

“It’s genuinely exciting to see the opportunities to expand the horizons of our drinkers as more French consumers convert to craft beer as an alternative to wine or mainstream beers.

“We are putting significant investment and resource into France and expect to see it grow to be one of our top four markets globally within the next two years.”