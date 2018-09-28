Edinburgh burger challenge: Would you try the Montpeliers 'monster' meal?

Do you think you're tough enough to conquer this epic meal at one of Edinburgh's favourite restaurants?

The Monster Burger Challenge can be attempted at Montpeliers in the city's Bruntsfield area, between 5pm and 10pm every Wednesday.

But in order to get the meal for free you must finish it all inside 45 minutes, without leaving the table - the failure to do so will cost you £35.

What's in the challenge?

8 x 6oz Aberdeen Angus and Monterey Jack Cheese Burgers

350g of pulled pork

350g of mac'n'cheese

6 rashers of smoked bacon

Gherkins

Mixed Leaf Salad

Potato Wedges

Crispy Battered Onion Rings

2 litres of Pepsi

1 Milkshake

Has anyone completed it?

A member of staff at Montpeliers confirmed that some customers have managed to complete the challenge in the eight months or so that it's been running. Among those is a British competitive eater and YouTube entertainer called BeardMeatsFood, an alias for Adam Moran.

For more details about the challenge visit the Montpeliers website here or their Facebook page for updates here

Montpeliers can be found at 159-161 Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh, EH10 4DG.