Edinburgh business leaders to be ‘locked in kennels for full working day’

A leading animal welfare charity today announced plans for to lock Edinburgh’s business in their kennels for a full working day.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home have launched the second annual ‘In the Dog House’ event, which will take place on Friday 5 October at their rehoming centre in Seafield.

The initiative is supported by Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, who will help recruit the city’s top business talent to spend the full day in a kennel.

Armed with only a laptop and a mobile phone, participants will have just one day to raise as much sponsorship money as they can, from the cosy confines of their kennels.

The event is set to attract Edinburgh’s most competitive business men and women, as participants go head-to-head to raise the most money and take home the coveted ‘Top Dog’ title.

Business leaders currently signed up to take part in the event include entrepreneur and online BBC Dragon’s Den ‘Dragon’ Shaf Rasul and David Blaikie, Chairman of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and Partner at David Blaikie Architects.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s Director of Fundraising and Communications Nicola Gunn said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back ‘In the Dog House’ for its second year, and to have the support of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce for this entrepreneurial challenge.

The event was a roaring success in 2017, raising nearly £10,000 to support Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Richard Ellis, Head of Membership at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce added: “Having been locked ‘In the Dog House’ myself at last year’s event, I’ve seen first-hand how great this event is; not only in raising vital funds for the Home but in raising awareness of its work in a unique and light-hearted way.

“As a Chamber, we’re delighted to be supporting this year’s event. Connecting business with the third-sector is central to our role in helping to develop a successful city, and we hope to see many Chamber businesses sign up!”

For further information about In the Dog House 2018, or to register your interest in taking part, please contact fundraising@edch.org.uk.