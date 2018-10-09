Edinburgh cat cafe named best in Europe by easyJet travel magazine

An Edinburgh cat cafe has been named the best in Europe by a leading travel magazine.

Maison de Moggy, the first establishment of its kind in Scotland, will feature in the December issue of easyJet's in flight Traveller magazine.

The cafe, which is inspired by similar ventures in Japan, offers visitors the chance to enjoy a cup of tea while cuddling up to a host of different moggies, including Pauline the Maine Coon and Bengal Siamese twins Marcel and Philipe.

Posting on Facebook, the cafe owners wrote: "We are over the moon to have been chosen as "The Best Cat Cafe in Europe" by the @easyjet Traveller in-flight magazine! This year's December issue will feature on the "best of Europe" and yours truly will be up there with all the other coolest things Europe has to offer.

"We are speechless, but we would be nowhere without you! Thank you to all our wonderful customers for visiting the cafe over the years and leaving us lovely reviews."

According to Meow Around, a website dedicated to cat cafes, there are 55 cat cafes in Europe alone, making Maison de Moggy's achievement even more impressive.

Maison de Moggy can be found at 17 West Port by the Grassmarket, and you can book a visit through their website

Some house rules

You will be asked to remove or cover your shoes when you visit and rub sanitiser into your hands.

Stroking and playing with the cats is fine if they are in the mood but don't pick them up or restrain them.

Do not allow the cats to eat cake (even crumbs) or drink milk. Many cats are lactose intolerant and cannot process milk. Unusual foods can, and do, upset their tummies.

You are advised against waking or disturbing sleeping cats.

Photographs are allowed but it's advised that you switch off the flash and don’t put phones right in the cats' faces.