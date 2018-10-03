Edinburgh Christmas 2018: How local residents can get a 20% discount

Have your say

The schedule and events have been outlined today for Edinburgh’s Christmas 2018, and local residents can once again get a discount.

Residents in an EH postcode will receive a 20% discount on selected rides and attractions, and on Edinburgh’s Christmas shows in the Festival Square Spiegeltent.

In order to obtain the discount, residents must bring a proof of address (e.g. bank statement, driving licence, bus pass, utility bill or Edinburgh Council-issued Young Scot card) when purchasing tickets or collecting tickets booked online to prove the EH postcode.