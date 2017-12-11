Edinburgh Christmas Cheer: Hearts and Hibs team up

FOOTBALLING rivalry was put to one side as the former captains of the Capital’s two leading sides threw their weight behind their club’s efforts to spread Christmas cheer.

Ex-Hibs and Hearts captains Ian Murray and Gary Locke paid special visits to two Edinburgh supermarkets to help encourage shoppers to donate food items for people in need.

Hearts ex player and manager Gary Locke with store manager Fraser Cromar

It comes just days after their respective clubs announced they would be opening up their stadiums on Christmas Day to provide a hot meal for those who might otherwise have gone without.

As part of our Edinburgh Cheer campaign, supermarket chain Tesco has meanwhile offered to provide all the food, which will be dished up by a team of kind-hearted volunteers.

Murray - who captained Hibs during the 2004-5 season - visited the retailer’s Duke Street outlet, while Locke surprised shoppers at their store in Corstorphine.

Fraser Cromar, who manages the Corstorphine store, is among those who have lent their whole-hearted support to the Evening News’ bid to make Edinburgh the “Capital of Goodwill”.

When the store announced it would be supplying food for the stadiums, Mr Cromar explained it was “very important” to them to help those who would be heading along.

He said: “I’m going to take my new daughter, who is six weeks old, across as Christmas is about giving and spending time with family.

“The fact the two teams are coming together is huge, but this is about making Edinburgh the friendliest city in the world at Christmas and working with the Evening News to do it with the Cheer campaign is brilliant.”

It follows a call from the supermarket earlier this month for its customers to get behind its annual food collection scheme, which has seen shoppers donate more than 43 million meals since its launch.

But donating food is just one of many ways that you can help spread a little kindness this festive season and what better way than getting behind our Edinburgh Cheer initiative.

The Evening News will be keeping you updated on what is going on and the ways in which you can help, whether it be events organised by Hibs and Hearts or activities laid on by local charities.