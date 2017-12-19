Edinburgh Christmas Cheer: Hibs players visit Sick Kids Hospital

Players from the Hibs squad put tough winter training schedules to the side to visit children at Sick Kids and spread some festive cheer this Christmas.

Hibs captain David Gray, said: “Our annual visit to the Sick Kids Hospital is one that the whole squad like to take part in. It means a lot to us when we can put a smile on the faces of the children and their parents – some of the staff too!

“Growing up in and around Edinburgh I know how vital a service the hospital provides, as do a lot of our squad which makes it a meaningful visit for us to undertake as a group.

“This year will take on more meaning with it being the last time we will be visiting the current building, so we tried to make sure it was a special day for everyone involved.”

The visit was arranged by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and is campaigning to make this Christmas extra special before it moves to the new building in 2018.

Fiona O’Sullivan, arts programme manager at ECHC, said: “Whenever the teams visit the hospital all the children absolutely love it. Some of the kids are massive football fans and avid supporters of the teams and it really makes their day to meet their favourite players. We exist to ensure children and young people at hospital are a child first and patient second and at Christmas this is especially important.”