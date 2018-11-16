Edinburgh Christmas Market: How much does each ride cost?

With Christmas just over a month away, Edinburgh's festive markets are set to open up to the public this evening- here's how much it will cost to ride the Santa Train, Carousel and more.

EH postcode discount

Edinburgh's Christmas is set to kick off (Photo: Shutterstock)

Edinburgh residents will receive a 20% discount on rides and attractions, and on Edinburgh's Christmas shows in the Festival Square Spiegeltent.

The EH postcode discount requires residents to bring proof of address (e.g. bank statement, driving licence, bus pass, utility bill or Edinburgh Council-issued Young Scot card) when purchasing tickets or collecting tickets booked online.

Autodrome

£3.50, Nov 17 to Dec 24 2018

Balloon Ride

£3.50,Nov 17 to Dec 24 2018

Bumper Cars

£6.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Candy Cane Bungees

£5, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Carousel

£3.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Chair-o-Planes

£3.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Christmas Tree Maze

£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Double Carousel

£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Helter Skleter

£2, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Ice Skating

From £5 to £12.50. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs between £20 and £35. Nov 16 to Jan 5 2019

Race-o-Rama

£3, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Reindeer Ride

£3, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Rollercoaster

£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Santa Train

£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

Santa's Grotto

£8.50, Nov 17 to Dec 24 2018

Star Flyer

£7.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

The Forth 1 Big Wheel

£6, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019

The Yeti

£7, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019