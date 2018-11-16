Edinburgh Christmas Market: How much does each ride cost?

With Christmas just over a month away, Edinburgh's festive markets are set to open up to the public this evening- here's how much it will cost to ride the Santa Train, Carousel and more.
EH postcode discount
Edinburgh residents will receive a 20% discount on rides and attractions, and on Edinburgh's Christmas shows in the Festival Square Spiegeltent.
The EH postcode discount requires residents to bring proof of address (e.g. bank statement, driving licence, bus pass, utility bill or Edinburgh Council-issued Young Scot card) when purchasing tickets or collecting tickets booked online.
Autodrome
£3.50, Nov 17 to Dec 24 2018
Balloon Ride
£3.50,Nov 17 to Dec 24 2018
Bumper Cars
£6.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Candy Cane Bungees
£5, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Carousel
£3.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Chair-o-Planes
£3.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Christmas Tree Maze
£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Double Carousel
£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Helter Skleter
£2, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Ice Skating
From £5 to £12.50. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs between £20 and £35. Nov 16 to Jan 5 2019
Race-o-Rama
£3, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Reindeer Ride
£3, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Rollercoaster
£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Santa Train
£4, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
Santa's Grotto
£8.50, Nov 17 to Dec 24 2018
Star Flyer
£7.50, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
The Forth 1 Big Wheel
£6, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019
The Yeti
£7, Nov 17 to Jan 5 2019